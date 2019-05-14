Lottery players across the nation have two huge lottery jackpots to play for tonight and Wednesday.

The Mega-Millions lottery drawing for tonight has grown to $316 million dollars, after multiple weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in tonight’s draw, that person could accept the cash option payout of $195.5 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $250 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw can choose to take a lump sum payment of $156.3 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.