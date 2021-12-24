December 24, 2021
Big Lottery Jackpots This Weekend

Lottery players in Tennessee and Kentucky have two big jackpots to play for.

Tonight, the Mega-Millions lottery drawing will be for $187 million dollars.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in tonight’s draw, that person could take the cash option payout of $134.3 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing has grown to $400 million dollars.

Should a single ticket win in this drawing, that person could choose the lump sum payout of $292 million dollars before taxes.

