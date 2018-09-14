Lottery players in both Tennessee and Kentucky now have two big jackpots to play for.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions lottery drawing will be for $227 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in the drawing, that person could choose to take a lump sum payout of $134 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball lottery game has grown to $147 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing can accept a cash option payout of $87.6 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery drawings are held in multiple states.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...