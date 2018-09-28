Lottery jackpots have continued to rise after no grand prize winning tickets have been sold in recent weeks.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions jackpot has grown to $336 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in this drawing, that person could choose to take a lump sum payout of $195.3 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball lottery drawing is up to $213 million dollars.

A single winning ticket on Saturday night could take the cash-option payout of $124.6 million dollars before taxes.

