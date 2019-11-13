Kentucky lottery officials say a big winning lottery ticket was sold in Paducah, which has yet to be claimed.

According to lottery officials, a new ticket called “Fast Play 50X The Cash” was sold on November 3rd at the Five Star convenience store on John Puryear Drive.

The $10 ticket was the jackpot winner of $298,373.

Lottery officials are now advising the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately, and bring it to their headquarters in Louisville to receive their prize.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.