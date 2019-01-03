Officers with the Ballard County and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office joined together to make a large methamphetamine bust Wednesday night.

Reports said both agencies received information that a man from Missouri would be delivering a large amount of methamphetamine to Ballard County.

Investigations allowed officers to determine the time an location of the delivery, and a stake out of the scene was performed.

Reports said a vehicle carrying the drugs arrived on a parking lot of a businesses in Wickliffe, with officers then approaching 27 year old Patrick Wallace, of Kennett.

Police found a loaded pistol at Wallace’s feet, along with a backpack that contained over four pounds of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and cash believed to be derived from illegal drug sales.

Wallace’s passenger, 45 year old Derrick Davis, of Kennett, attempted to walk away from the vehicle as officers made their approach, but was also taken into custody.

The report said the street value of the seized methamphetamine was listed approximately $195,000.

Wallace and Davis were both arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges, with Wallace’s charge being firearm enhanced.