Big Middle School Softball Win for Union City

The Lady Tornadoes erupted for eight runs in both the second and third innings in a runaway victory.

Mattie Smith had another big game with two doubles, two singles, and four RBI to pace the Union City offense. Smith was also the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit while striking out six.

Addison Carr went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Sarah Beth Byars knocked in three runs and scored twice, and Jenna Kate Cross had two singles and two ribbies. Allie Vincent also drove home a pair of tallies, while Emma Mobbs and Skylar Brundige scored twice.

Union City will host Milan Monday.