A rash of earthquakes were recorded over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

The Center for Earthquake Information in Memphis recorded a total of 16 earthquakes near Ridgely, in Lake County.

The report said the tremors occurred from Friday through Monday.

The Center for Earthquake reports showed the tremors registered from 1.1 to 1.5, with two of the earthquakes listed at 2.1.

Also on Thanksgiving Day, a 2.0 tremor was recorded in the Fulton County portion of Kentucky Bend.

Most of the latest tremors went undetected to those in the area, with the threshold for actual ground shaking listed at a magnitude of 2.5 on the scale.