The Vol Network’s “Big Orange Hotline” radio show debuts for the 2018 football season tonight at 7:00 on Star 95.1.

The Vol Network’s Bob Kesling hosts the show and will be joined each week by former Vol quarterbacks Pat Ryan and Jeff Francis, along with special guests throughout the season.

Entering its 11th season, “Big Orange Hotline” is a weekly, one-hour, prime time Tennessee football preview show.

In addition to interviews, calls and discussion, tonight’s opening show will also feature a scouting report on Tennessee’s season-opening opponent in Charlotte, the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Fans can call in and ask questions by dialing 1-800-688-VOLS or Tweet questions to @VolNetwork_IMG, using the hashtag AskVolNetwork.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...