The St. Louis Cardinals begin a big four game series tonight at Busch Stadium, as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Redbirds lost Wednesday, 4-3, at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with the Dodgers beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1.

With 16 games now remaining in the regular season, St. Louis leads the Dodgers by two games for the second Wild Card playoff spot.

Tonight the Cardinals will send (5-0) rookie Austin Gomber to the mound, while Los Angeles will counter with (7-5) Clayton Kershaw.

Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 5:20.

