Big South-OVC Football Association reveals co-branded logo

Ahead of its inaugural season, the Big South-OVC Football Association unveiled its co-branded logo Wednesday.

The logo was developed to incorporate the logos and colors of each multi-sport conference, both of which have long histories of tradition and success at the FCS level.

The new trademark also features the tagline “Stronger Together” which has been used since the partnership was formed in February 2022. This year the combined membership features 10 schools competing in one schedule for association championship and an automatic berth in the FCS Playoffs.

In the inaugural 2023 season, conference games will be played during 10 of the 12 weeks, with the first-ever contest scheduled for Week 2 on Sept. 9 with Lindenwood at 2022 OVC Champion Southeast Missouri. The 10 combined teams in 2023 (6 – OVC, 4 – Big South) will play a six-game conference schedule, as prior scheduling commitments prevented opportunities for additional Big South-OVC games in the first year.

An official website for the Big South-OVC Football Association is in development and will be launched prior to Football Media Day, which is scheduled for July 24-25 in Nashville.

Details of the association’s administration, including tiebreakers for the automatic bid to the playoffs, will be announced closer to the season.

Schools included in the association include Bryant University (Smithfield, RI), Charleston Southern University (Charleston, SC), Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL), Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, NC), Lindenwood University (St. Charles, MO), Robert Morris University (Moon Township, PA), Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, MO), Tennessee State University (Nashville, TN), Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville, TN) and University of Tennessee at Martin (Martin, TN).

Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL) will join the association beginning with the 2024 season.