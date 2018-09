For the third time in less than a month, a Tennessee lottery player has won a million dollars playing the Mega Millions game.

Lottery officials say the as-yet-unknown million dollar winner purchased the ticket in Kingston, in Roane County.

The winning ticket matched five of six numbers in Friday nights drawing.

The other two million dollar winning tickets were purchased in Eads, in Shelby County, and Brentwood, in Williamson County.

