Big Turnout Expected for Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival in Union City

The Obion County Fair Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will begin Friday afternoon in Union City.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society event will include 32 teams from several states for the two-day event.

Eleven food trucks, providing an array of items, will also be at the fairgrounds from 4:00 until 9:00, and again on Saturday from 10:00 until 4:00.

Entertainment at the fairgrounds will be provided tonight by the band, AC-43, from 6:00 until 10:00.

Admission for both days of the cook-off is free for the public.