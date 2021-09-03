Big Week of Homecoming Activities in Union City Schools

From Fictional Character Day to eating contests to “mathlete” or athlete, all in the Union City Schools System have truly captured the homecoming spirit this week.

Each day has had a special dress-up designation and both students and staff have joined in the fun while enjoying the many rituals of the annual celebration.

The week-long activities will conclude Friday with the traditional Senior Walk, photo, and breakfast before a system-wide pep rally at War Memorial Stadium at 1:15.

(photos by Mike Hutchens – Union City School Communications Director)