Bill and Crissy Haslam Named Dolly Parton Excellence in Leadership Award Honorees

In 2018, Leadership Tennessee presented the inaugural Dolly Parton Excellence in Leadership Award.

Dolly, as the first recipient of the award, was present to receive the recognition.

The award is meant to honor a Tennessean who exemplifies in their work and leadership, Leadership Tennessee’s values: Impartiality, Collaboration, Equality, Respect, Unification, Accessibility and a passion for Tennessee.

Two years later, we were set to recognize the next recipients of the Dolly Parton Excellence in Leadership Award to co-recipients, Crissy & Bill Haslam.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our celebration was postponed in 2020.

We were excited to finally celebrate Crissy & Bill as the second Dolly Parton Excellence in Leadership Award honorees this month.