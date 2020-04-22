Tennessee’s former Commissioner of Economic and Community Development is now assisting in the recovery of the nations economy.

Bill Hagerty was selected by President Donald Trump to serve on the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group”.

On Tuesday, Hagerty told Thunderbolt News about his opportunity to serve on the White House committee.

Hagerty said the focus of his committee group was to bring important manufacturing back from China.

The former Ambassador to Japan was also asked about Governor Bill Lee’s decision to restart the state’s economy in May.

Hagerty’s White House Economic Revival Group includes Steve Forbes and Condolezza Rice.