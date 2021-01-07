A bill has been filed in the Tennessee Legislature to address the residency of first responders.

Republican State Senator Brian Kelsey, of Germantown, filed the bill to ban residency requirements statewide for police officers and firefighters.

Kelsey said the bill is a matter of public safety, and will allow police and fire departments to recruit the best candidates, regardless of where they live.

House sponsor, Republican Representative Jerome Moon of Maryville, said the bill addresses the needs of law enforcement and emergency services agencies.

Moon said the passage will greatly expand the pool of highly qualified candidates to help protect citizens and keep communities safe.

The bill was filed to help fill first responder positions, such as in Memphis, who are now over 400 officers short.