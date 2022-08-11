Bill Randolph Elected Public Defender for District 27

Beginning September 1st, the Obion and Weakley County court system will be under the guidance of a new Public Defender.

In a race in which he ran unopposed, Bill Randolph was elected Public Defender for District 27.

He received 3,799 complimentary votes in Obion County and 3,813 in Weakley County.

Randolph told Thunderbolt News about the court duties performed by staff members with the public defenders office.(AUDIO)

Randolph said he has served in many positions during his years of service.(AUDIO)

Only Tennessee and Florida hold elections for the Public Defenders office.

Randolph also said a public defender is the only position that is guaranteed by the United States Constitution, with the 6th amendments wording of a “right to a lawyer”.