Tennessee 77th District State Representative Bill Sanderson has announced the resignation of his seat on Wednesday, July 24th.

The Kenton Republican, who represents Obion, Lake and Dyer County, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the decision to leave state government.

Sanderson highlighted personal issues as deciding factors in relinquishing the elected position.

Sanderson also said the health of a family member was an important factor in remaining close to his Kenton home.

Sanderson said his resignation will be effective immediately, with Governor Lee to call for a special election to fill the vacant seat.