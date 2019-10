It’s Bingo Night tonight at the Sharon Corn and Music Festival.

Bingo for both children and adults will be held at the Sharon Fire Department from 7:00 to 9:30.

Children ages 17 and under play free with adults paying a $5 dollar entry fee with a $25 dollar door prize.

Wednesday’s events include the hamburger and hot dog sack lunch and open mic all-gospel singing.

The 13th Annual Sharon Corn and Music Festival runs through Thursday.