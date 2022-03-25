Black Oak Elementary Student Wins Agriculture Essay

A Black Oak Elementary student has been recognized for her award winning essay.

Obion County Schools Communication Director Lauren Kendall said fifth grade student, Jillian Menees, took first place honors in the “Why is Agriculture Important” essay contest sponsored by Farm Bureau.

For her writing, Miss Menees was presented a certificate and $100 check by Ag in the Classroom Chairman, Carol Baker.

The local essay was also named as Top-3 in the state, with Miss Menees now invited to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s State Leadership Conference in Lebanon.

This is the first time an Obion County student has been recognized on the state level for the agriculture essay contest.

A photo of Jillian Menees has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.