An Obion County elementary school has been named the recipient of a STEM grant.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, awarded $5,000 to Black Oak Elementary School.

The funding was for a STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math education project.

The grant award was a part of $580,000 awarded to 161 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.

TVA reports said educators submitted projects, large and small, to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.

At Black Oak Elementary, the proposed project submitted will boost the school’s robotics program.