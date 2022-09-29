Black Oak Student Honored as “Student Spotlight” for September

A Black Oak student has been selected as the “Student Spotlight” for the month of September.

Obion County School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said AftenJoseph Dunnagan, better known as “AJ”, has been chosen for the honor.

“AJ” was recommended for the monthly school system recognition by his principal John Kerr, and teachers Kimberly Price and Sarah McAlexander.

School officials said “AJ” is a student with a kind heart and positive attitude, who is always looking for ways to help others.

A photo of “AJ” Dunnagan receiving his recognition has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.