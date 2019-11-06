Tennessee’s statewide muzzleloader and archery season for deer will open on Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the deer season will continue through November 22nd in all of the state deer hunting units.

For Unit CWD only, in addition to muzzleloaders, gun season will also open for hunters on Saturday.

The newly-created Unit CWD was established after the confirmation of chronic wasting disease last December.

Muzzleloading firearms are defined as those which are incapable of being loaded from the breech.

Muzzleloading firearms of .36 caliber minimum, plus long bows, compound bows and crossbows are legal hunting equipment for this season.

Hunters are also reminded that they must meet the blaze orange requirements while hunting.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer being taken per day.