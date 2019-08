Tune in this week to our community affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

Blake Laws, of Union City, will be the special guest to discuss the upcoming Obion County Fair.

Laws is the 1st Vice-President of the Fair Board, and speaks about daily and evening activities, along with what is new for the August 17th thru the 24th fair.

