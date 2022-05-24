Blaze Bell garners OVC All-Freshman Team recognition

Finishing off an eye-catching debut campaign with a spot on the 2022 OVC All-Freshman squad, collegiate rookie Blaze Bell becomes the 15th player in the UT Martin baseball team’s history to land a spot on the all-league first-timer’s roster since the school joined the league.

Bell’s postseason accolade continues a stretch of four all-freshman Skyhawks over the past five seasons and 12 since the turn of the 2010’s decade.

Beginning the spring schedule at the third base position before transitioning into a designated hitter role throughout the early stages of conference action, Bell thrived mostly against OVC opponents in 2022 to become one of the most promising young players on the UT Martin lineup. Versus fellow league schools alone, the Murfreesboro, Tenn. native clobbered 17 hits (five of them doubles), while gathering 15 RBI and scoring eight runs.

Immediately making an impression as a pinch hitter by drilling a two-score double in the bottom of the 9th against Austin Peay during a game-closing 6-0 rally, Bell would only boost his OVC success from that point while batting primarily in the first two/thirds of the UTM order. The redshirt-freshman would go on to produce five multi-hit performances in the latter half of the season – including three in a single game on three different occasions – while batting in at least one run against nine different opponents.

The crown jewel of Bell’s first year donning the navy and orange would be in a hosting capacity against Tennessee Tech on April 23 during a record-setting performance by head coach Ryan Jenkins’ club. Part of a 24-17 victory, Bell crushed his first career home run in the 2nd inning while adding another double to his credit in the 6th as part of a three-hit day. The newbie totaled the highest number of RBI in a single outing of any Skyhawk this year during that performance with six, just two away from tying the program record over one meeting.

Averaging two hits per contest over his final seven appearances after evolving into the team’s go-to DH, Bell caps off his breakout year by joining teammates Blake Davis, Ethan Whitley, and Wil LaFollette in the ranks of all-freshman status by the OVC. The full list of 2022 all-conference recipients can be found below:

All-OVC First Team

C – Jack Alexander (Austin Peay)

1B – Jackson Feltner (Morehead State)

2B – Nick Gooden (Morehead State)

SS – Tyler Wilber (Southeast Missouri)

3B – Bryson Bloomer (Murray State)

OF – Guy Lipscomb (Belmont)

OF – Jason Hinchman (Tennessee Tech)

OF – Brett Johnson (SIUE)

DH – Brady Bunten (SIUE)

UT – Ryan Ignoffo (Eastern Illinois)

SP – Andy Bean (Belmont)

SP – Hayden Wynja (Murray State)

SP – Kaid Karnes (SIUE)

RP – Hayden Birdsong (Eastern Illinois)

All-OVC Second Team

C – Andrew Keck (Southeast Missouri)

1B – Brodey Heaton (Belmont)

1B – Brennan Orf (SIUE)

2B – Lucas DiLuca (Eastern Illinois)

SS – Ed Johnson (Tennessee Tech)

3B – Gabe Lacy (Tennessee Tech)

OF – Brett Graber (Southeast Missouri)

OF – Alex Jacobs (Morehead State)

OF – Ryan Guardino (Tennessee Tech)

DH – Roman Kuntz (Morehead State)

UT – Gino Avros (Austin Peay)

UT – Jacob Pennington (Murray State)

SP – John Bakke (Morehead State)

SP – Jason Rackers (Southeast Missouri)

SP – Jalen Borders (Belmont)

RP – Kyle Brennan (Belmont)

RP – Kyle Miller (Southeast Missouri)

All-Freshman Team

Jacob Weaver (RHP, Austin Peay)

Nathan Bardsale (OF, Austin Peay)

T.J. Rogers (2B/SS, Austin Peay)

Jordan Zuger (RHP, Belmont)

Ethan Harden (LHP, Belmont)

Blake Barton (C, Belmont)

Caleb Guisewite (RHP, Belmont)

Chris Worcester (SS, Eastern Illinois)

Tyler Conklin (RHP, Eastern Illinois)

Carson Garner (OF, Murray State)

Ethan Osborne (LHP, Southeast Missouri)

Anthony Klein (RHP, Southeast Missouri)

Jackson Green (OF, Tennessee Tech)

Blaze Bell (DH, UT Martin)

OVC Player of the Year

Guy Lipscomb (OF, Belmont)

OVC Pitcher of the Year

Andy Bean (LHP, Belmont)

OVC Freshman of the Year

Chris Worcester (SS, Eastern Illinois)

OVC Coach of the Year

Dave Jarvis, Belmont