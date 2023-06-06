Blood Supplies in Critical Need; Local Blood Drives Scheduled

LIFELINE Blood Services has issued an urgent need for all blood types.

Officials say West Tennessee’s blood supply is currently at a critically low level.

Requests are being made for individuals to give blood at the Jackson and Dyersburg Centers, along with mobile drives that have been scheduled.

Today, donors can give blood at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City from 9:00 until noon, and at Martin’s West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital from 2:00 until 5:00.

Blood donors can also donate on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Paris from noon until 6:00, and in Dyersburg from 1:00 until 6:00.

McKenzie will be the site of a mobile blood drive on Friday from noon until 6:00 at Save-A-Lot.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 17 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations.