Blue Bank Resort Owner Addresses Obion County Budget Committee

An Obion County business owner on Reelfoot Lake addressed the county Budget Committee on Monday morning.

Mike Hayes, of Blue Bank Resort in Hornbeak, talked with the board concerning a request to close the road in front of the business.

Hayes appeared shortly after the Obion County Highway Board rescinded an earlier plan to close the road, and construct another near the Lake Drive location.

Hayes said his request for a new section of road was being made for safety reasons.(AUDIO)

Hayes said he has made a huge financial investment at the location, with additional plans to benefit the county.(AUDIO)

During the discussion, Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. praised the efforts of Hayes and the business.(AUDIO)

No other discussion or questions were made following the presentation.