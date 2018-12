The 2018 Blue Light Hunger Fight collected over 1,700 food items to help feed the less fortunate in Weakley County.

Wednesday’s 11-hour event, sponsored by Thunderbolt Radio & Digital and the Martin Police Department, collected 1,742 food items, as well as, $778 to go towards the purchase of food items to help stock the food shelves at We Care Ministries in Martin.

