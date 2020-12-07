Despite COVID-19, the Blue Light Hunger Fight will be collecting food items and donations all day Wednesday in downtown Martin.

The 12-hour event from 6am to 6pm is sponsored by Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and the Martin Police Department.

Last year’s event collected 1,730 non-perishable food items and $1,793 in cash donations to help feed the hungry during the holiday season.

All donations will go to help stock the shelves at WE CARE Ministries in Martin.

The Martin Police Department will have a police cruiser with its blue lights flashing downtown at Festival Park taking food and monetary donations from 6:00 Wednesday morning until 6:00 Wednesday night.