Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and the Martin Police Department are once again partnering for today’s “Blue Light Hunger Fight” to help We Care Ministries feed the hungry this holiday season.

Thunderbolt Radio and the Martin Police Department will be at Festival Park in Downtown Martin until 6:00 tonight collecting cans of food, non-perishable food items, as well as, cash donations to fight hunger in Weakley County.

Last year, donations totaled nearly 1,300 food items and $1,300 dollars in cash donations. The cash was used to purchase food items to stock the shelves at We Care in Martin.

The Martin Police Department will have a police cruiser with its blue lights flashing downtown at Festival Park taking food donations until 6:00 tonight.

