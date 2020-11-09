The widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a united group in Union City to continue their efforts to help those in need.

Joe Ward, with First Citizens National Bank, said a joint effort of several local individuals will again come together to make Christmas special in Obion County.(AUDIO)

Ward said “Blue Lights and Banks” was organized a few years ago to assist the efforts of helping needy families and children.(AUDIO)

Anyone who would like to make a toy, food or monetary donation in advance of the December 4th event, can drop those off at local Union City banks, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the Union City Police Department or the Thunderbolt Broadcasting radio studios.