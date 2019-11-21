The partnership of law enforcement, banks and Thunderbolt Broadcasting, will again join together to assist those in need during the Christmas season.

“Blue Lights and Banks” will hold their annual collection drive to support the efforts of Obion County’s “Chimes for Charity”.

First Citizens bank President Joe Ward spoke with Thunderbolt News about the joint effort to help others.

Ward said the original idea has been successful in helping many people in the community.

Individuals from the participating “Blue Lights and Banks” groups, along with Santa Claus, will be stationed in Union City to collect items for Chimes for Charities.

For those who would like to give in advance, donations of food and toys can be dropped off at 104.9 KYTN on Westgate Drive, community banks in Union City, and at the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.