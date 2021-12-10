December 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. “Blue Lights and…

“Blue Lights and Banks” on Friday in Union City

“Blue Lights and Banks” on Friday in Union City

“Blue Lights and Banks” is taking place Friday at the courthouse in Union City. The collection of toys, money and food items will be forwarded to Chimes for Charity….

Local residents are encouraged to support the “Blue Lights and Banks” collection today at the Obion County Courthouse.

Staff members from Thunderbolt Broadcasting, several banks, the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriffs Office will be at the courthouse from 7:00 until 12:00.

Non-perishable food items, toys and monetary donations are being accepted to assist those in need for Christmas in Obion County.

Live broadcast from “Blue Lights and Banks” can be heard on 104.9 KYTN from 10:00 until 12:00.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology