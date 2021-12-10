“Blue Lights and Banks” on Friday in Union City

Local residents are encouraged to support the “Blue Lights and Banks” collection today at the Obion County Courthouse.

Staff members from Thunderbolt Broadcasting, several banks, the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriffs Office will be at the courthouse from 7:00 until 12:00.

Non-perishable food items, toys and monetary donations are being accepted to assist those in need for Christmas in Obion County.

Live broadcast from “Blue Lights and Banks” can be heard on 104.9 KYTN from 10:00 until 12:00.