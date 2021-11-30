“Blue Lights and Banks” Returns to Union City Next Week

After a one year absence, Union City’s annual “Blue Lights and Banks” will return.

The 5th annual event was organized to collect food and toys for the needy in Obion County at Christmas.

“Blue Lights and Banks” will take place on December 10th from 7:00 until 12:00, in front of the Obion County courthouse.

Employees of Thunderbolt Broadcasting, the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office, and several local banks will be on hand to collect the items.

First Citizens National Bank President Joe Ward said every item collected makes an impact for the Christmas season.(AUDIO)

Since the beginning of “Blue Lights and Banks”, Ward said the generosity of the community has made a big difference for many area families.(AUDIO)

Anyone who wants to donate food or toys next week, is asked to pull up to the Christmas tree at the courthouse, with officers and other volunteers on hand to unload the items.