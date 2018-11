Blue Lights and Banks is underway in Union City to help Chimes for Charity.

Anyone wanting to donate non-perishable food items, toys or money can come to the Obion County Courthouse until 1:00 today.

Officials from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Department and KYTN are on the scene to take the donated items.

Live broadcast from the scene can be heard on 104.9 KYTN from 10:00 until 12:00.

