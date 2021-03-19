Board Members at Everett Stewart Regional Airport Table Increased Hangar Rates

The Budget Committee of Everett Stewart Regional Airport met Thursday morning in the airport conference room.

During the session, members were proposed with the possibility of increasing hangar rates at the facility.

Airport Director Chris Rodgers told board members that rates have remained the same for the last four years.

During discussion on the issue, airport board Chairman Wayne McCreight was asked to share his thoughts on a possible increase.(AUDIO)

Following board member Roger Donaldson’s motion to table the issue, committee members requested information of hangar rates from local airports in Fulton, Mayfield and Dyersburg.