Fulton County school board members recently met to discuss rules and protocals involving their bass fishing team.

School Superintendent Aaron Collins told Thunderbolt News the board often meets, when issues or events occur at area schools.

Superintendent Collins said the meeting was an opportunity for board members to understand more about the fishing team.

With the school team not associated with the KHSAA, Superintendent Collins said the school’s Site Based Committee met to establish safety guidelines for the sport.

At the meeting, Collins said it was made clear from the onset, that school officials were not considering the elimination of the sport.