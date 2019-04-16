Bob Peeler, a former Martin alderman and mayor, died Sunday at his home in Martin at the age of 87.

Mr. Peeler was a pharmacist and owned and operated Village Pharmacy in Martin. He graduated from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) School of Pharmacy. He was former President of the Jackson, Tennessee and Tupelo, Mississippi Jaycees Club. He attended both the First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church in Martin. He was a veteran; U.S. Army.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00 at First United Methodist Church in Martin with Reverend Randy Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Wednesday at the church until funeral time.