Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Full House,” has died. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s office said via Twitter it was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The man, whose death was pronounced at the scene, was identified as Saget.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

According to his Twitter feed, Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.”

Saget was also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”