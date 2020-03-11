The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported the recovery of a body on the Tennessee River, that is believed to be one of the missing Obion County boaters.

Reports said the Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing boater from the Tennessee River around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

Search crews made the recovery of the body around Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification.

Over the last 17 days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River.

Investigations indicates that a Stratos boat containing 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys from Obion County, was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, February 22nd, between 8 and 8:30 in the morning.

The three occupants and the 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam.