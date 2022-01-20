Body of man shot at Sharon home found

Authorities have found the body of a man shot Tuesday in Sharon.

Sharon Police Chief John Andrews says the body of 51-year-old Thomas Koker, of Martin, was found Wednesday in a drainage culvert on North Martin Avenue.

Koker was shot Tuesday at a home on West Main Street after forcing his way inside. Koker had allegedly made death threats to the victim and said if she called police he would kill her.

Chief Andrews says the woman fired a single shot from a small caliber weapon with Koker fleeing the scene.

Koker’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville.

Chief Andrews says the investigation is active and ongoing.