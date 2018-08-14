Rescue crews have found the body of a man who went missing after a boating accident Sunday night on Kentucky Lake.

TWRA spokeswoman Amy Snider-Spencer says the body of 49-year-old Randy Looney was found Tuesday morning.

Looney was on a large ski boat Sunday night when the vessel struck a large object in Kentucky Lake and three people were thrown into the water.

Two people were able to swim back to the boat.

The agency said no one on the boat was wearing a life jacket.

Houston County Emergency Management Deputy Director Bill Hall says officials believe the boat may have hit a tree in the water.

