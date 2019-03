The body of a missing McCracken County man has been located.

Sheriff’s reports said a search party located the body of 63 year old Jimmy Woodford, of Ledbetter, on Monday night, around the flood wall near Clarks River Road.

The Sheriff’s report said the investigation indicated no evidence of foul play, and the cause of death was being attributed to exposure and drowning.

A Golden Alert had been issued for Woodford, following his disappearance on Saturday evening.