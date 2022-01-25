Body of Missing Western Kentucky Woman Found in Weakley County

The body of a missing Western Kentucky woman has been located in Weakley County.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office notified investigators Monday night, of human remains located inside of a vehicle in their jurisdiction.

The vehicle was determined to be the 2014 Ford Fusion belonging to 73 year old Virginia Emerson, of Hickman County, who was reported missing to Post 1 on December 12th.

An autopsy on the remains found in the vehicle were conducted by the Tennessee State Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville, with the remains identified as Ms. Emerson.

State Police reports said Ms. Emerson had dementia, and her last made contact with family was on the morning of December 12th.

During their search, State Police said a phone ping indicated Ms. Emerson’s last known location was near Bethlehem Road in Obion County.

The investigation into her death is now ongoing by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.