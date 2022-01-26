Body of Missing Hickman County Woman Found

The mystery of a Clinton woman, who was missing for more than a month, remains under investigation.

The body of 73-year-old Virginia Emerson was found this week in a field in north Weakley County, near the Kentucky state line.

Weakley county Sheriff’s investigator Marty Plunk said neighbors located Miss Emerson’s car, which contained her body.

Investigator Deputy Plunk said Ms. Emerson’s body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

The joint investigation continues with Kentucky State Police and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.