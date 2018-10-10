The remains of a Tennessee soldier killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor will be brought back home for burial.

U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class William Campbell, of Elizabethton, was serving on the USS Oklahoma on December 7th of 1941, when it was attacked by multiple torpedoes.

The attack caused the battleship to sink and resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, which included the20 year old Campbell.

The remains of the soldiers were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu, with DNA analysis identifying Seaman Campbell in May of this year.

Governor Bill Haslam has now declared a day of mourning for this Friday, with flags ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Campbell’s sacrifice.

