On Tuesday afternoon, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Brookport Bridge after a 911 call reported a body in the water.

Deputies located the body from the bridge and directed watercraft that had deployed so a recovery could be made.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident, and it has not been determined if foul play is involved.

Anyone with information regarding a missing person within the past month, or possibly has any information regarding this incident, is requested to contact the McCracken County Sherriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Brookport Bridge was closed for approximately one-and-a-half hours during the incident.

