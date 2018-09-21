Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are warning the public and area businesses of counterfeit money being circulated throughout the area.

On Wednesday, Troopers responded to a bank after a customer attempted to deposit multiple $100 dollar bills, which were determined to be counterfeit.

After an investigation, it was determined the bogus bills had been obtained through multiple cash transactions at the Mayfield Trade Day earlier in the week.

Due to the anonymous nature of the sale, Troopers are unable to determine from who the bills originated.

Businesses are now being cautioned to examine any suspicious currency, and to contact law enforcement if they determine the bills to be fake.

