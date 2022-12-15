Bogus Money Passed at Union City Convenience Store
Union City police were called to investigate the use of counterfeit money.
Reports said bank officials identified a bogus $100 bill that was found in a deposit from the Little General Store, located on East Reelfoot Avenue.
An employee at the store said a white female passed the $100 bill to purchase food, gasoline and lottery tickets totaling almost $59 dollars.
Police reports said the suspect left the store possibly driving an old Crown Victoria car.